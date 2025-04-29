Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly plotting a move to sign Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy, potentially dashing Sheffield Wednesday hopes.

The 38-year-old is leaving Leicester this summer, bringing an end to a trophy-laden 13-year spell on the club’s books.

He is a boyhood Wednesday fan and a report has suggested he would be open to joining the club who released him as a teenager.

However, it appears he may have an opportunity to remain in the Premier League. According to Football Insider, Wolves are eyeing a free transfer swoop for the England-capped marksman.

Jamie Vardy is set to leave Leicester City in the summer. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The report also suggests Vardy wants a Premier League swansong, which Wednesday cannot offer having fallen away from the Championship promotion picture.

Playing in the top flight would also mean Vardy would not be coming up against Leicester in the league, with the Foxes Championship-bound after a dismal season.

Vardy moved into senior football with non-league outfit Stocksbridge Park Steels after being released by Wednesday as a teenager.

Jamie Vardy has registered 198 goals in Leicester City colours. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He climbed the non-league pyramid with FC Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town, eventually making a £1m move to Leicester in 2012.

The charismatic frontman has since amassed 497 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 198 goals.