Sheffield Wednesday takeover bid rejected by Dejphon Chansiri as 'derisory' claim made
The Owls have been under the control of Dejphon Chansiri for over a decade and there was promise in the early stages of his reign.
However, recent years have been marred by turbulence and protests against his ownership have intensified of late.
As reported by The Star, Wednesday have rejected a bid tabled ahead of the Easter weekend.
In a response to the outlet’s request for a comment, the Owls said: “We can confirm an expression of interest was received from USA-based investors, working together with a previous sponsor of the club. No proof of funds was presented, nor the identity of the investors, and the offer was derisory.
“In addition, outstanding monies owed to the club by the previous sponsor in respect of a commercial partnership remain.
“On the basis of all the above, the offer was declined. Mr Chansiri has made clear the criteria for potential investors to follow, after which he would enter into further discussions.”
Earlier this month, Chansiri reiterated his desire to retain control of the Championship club. However, he did concede he would leave if the right party came forward.
In a statement issued on April 12, he said: “I am still here for our club, for the future of all of us and please let me make my situation clear. I do not have the intention to sell, I love this club.
“But if today, tomorrow or another day in the future, if there is someone out there better, more suitable and has the potential to take care of our club, I am ready to pave the way for Sheffield Wednesday to move forward from a stronger position.
“I am happy to leave if Sheffield Wednesday is left in a better place. It is not just about the price, it is about the right individual or group to take our club forward. And if someone was to come forward, I can assure you I am happy to listen and happy to talk.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.