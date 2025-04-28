Sheffield Wednesday have knocked back a takeover bid lodged by a group of USA-based investors.

The Owls have been under the control of Dejphon Chansiri for over a decade and there was promise in the early stages of his reign.

However, recent years have been marred by turbulence and protests against his ownership have intensified of late.

As reported by The Star, Wednesday have rejected a bid tabled ahead of the Easter weekend.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

In a response to the outlet’s request for a comment, the Owls said: “We can confirm an expression of interest was received from USA-based investors, working together with a previous sponsor of the club. No proof of funds was presented, nor the identity of the investors, and the offer was derisory.

“In addition, outstanding monies owed to the club by the previous sponsor in respect of a commercial partnership remain.

“On the basis of all the above, the offer was declined. Mr Chansiri has made clear the criteria for potential investors to follow, after which he would enter into further discussions.”

Earlier this month, Chansiri reiterated his desire to retain control of the Championship club. However, he did concede he would leave if the right party came forward.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been protesting against Dejphon Chansiri's ownership. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

In a statement issued on April 12, he said: “I am still here for our club, for the future of all of us and please let me make my situation clear. I do not have the intention to sell, I love this club.

“But if today, tomorrow or another day in the future, if there is someone out there better, more suitable and has the potential to take care of our club, I am ready to pave the way for Sheffield Wednesday to move forward from a stronger position.