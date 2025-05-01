Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is reportedly keen to make the move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old only arrived at Molineux last year, joining from Crystal Palace despite reports of interest from Leicester City and Southampton.

He has played second-fiddle to Jose Sa at in the Wolves goalkeeping department and has been linked with Premier League-bound Leeds. It has been suggested a fee of £10m could prise him from his current employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A busy summer of recruitment lies ahead for the Whites and the recruitment of a goalkeeper appears likely.

Sam Johnstone has struggled for minutes at Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Illan Meslier has endured a difficult season and his blunders paved the way for Karl Darlow to take the number one spot for the run-in.

According to Football Insider, a move to Elland Road is something Johnstone would be keen on. He is thought to be set on game time and he could potentially regular minutes in West Yorkshire.

An England-capped stopper, he boasts a wealth of experience and counts Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End among his former clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Johnstone has been capped four times by England. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He has previously plied his trade in Yorkshire, having been loaned to Doncaster by Manchester United on two separate occasions.