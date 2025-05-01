Former Doncaster Rovers and Aston Villa goalkeeper 'keen' on Leeds United move as £10m deal mooted
The 32-year-old only arrived at Molineux last year, joining from Crystal Palace despite reports of interest from Leicester City and Southampton.
He has played second-fiddle to Jose Sa at in the Wolves goalkeeping department and has been linked with Premier League-bound Leeds. It has been suggested a fee of £10m could prise him from his current employers.
A busy summer of recruitment lies ahead for the Whites and the recruitment of a goalkeeper appears likely.
Illan Meslier has endured a difficult season and his blunders paved the way for Karl Darlow to take the number one spot for the run-in.
According to Football Insider, a move to Elland Road is something Johnstone would be keen on. He is thought to be set on game time and he could potentially regular minutes in West Yorkshire.
An England-capped stopper, he boasts a wealth of experience and counts Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End among his former clubs.
He has previously plied his trade in Yorkshire, having been loaned to Doncaster by Manchester United on two separate occasions.
It remains to be seen how Leeds approach the summer window and which players they choose to target.
A clutch of goalkeepers have been named as targets for the Whites, including Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Burnley’s James Trafford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.