Leeds United transfer twist emerges as Everton boss 'open' to summer deal for promotion-winner
The 28-year-old is approaching the end of his second season on loan at Goodison Park and it has not all been plain-sailing.
He has struggled for form at times and reports have suggested the Toffees may not make his move permanent in the summer.
The former New York City wideman has even been linked with a return to the MLS, but it appears there could be a chance of a longer stay on Merseyside.
According to The i, Moyes has been impressed by Harrison’s attitude and appears open to the possibility of extending his stay.
This could prove handy for Leeds, who could reinvest the money generated from Harrison’s sale into the assembling of a Premier League-ready squad.
Daniel Farke is also well-stocked on wingers, with Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani at his disposal. The Whites have also been linked with a swoop to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis.
Leeds first signed Harrison on loan in 2018, borrowing him from Manchester City. He remained on loan at Elland Road until 2021, clinching promotion to the top flight during his stay.
A permanent agreement was eventually struck but in 2023, after Leeds were relegated to the Championship, he departed for the Toffees.
He has since amassed 69 appearances for the club, notching five goals and registering four assists.
