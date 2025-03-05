Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could reportedly be in line for a shock return to the MLS.

The 28-year-old has not appeared in a Leeds shirt since May 2023, when the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League.

A clutch of players left Elland Road on loan in the aftermath of relegation, with Harrison among them. He linked up with Everton and an agreement for a second season on Merseyside was struck in the summer.

Recent reports have indicated the Toffees will not sign Harrison permanently in the summer, leaving many to ponder what the future holds for the wideman.

Jack Harrison has made over 200 appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, exploratory talks regarding a return to the United States have been held.

Harrison started his career in the MLS with New York City, lining up alongside the likes of Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo.

His exploits caught the attention of Manchester City, who signed Harrison and loaned him to Middlesbrough and then to Leeds for a three-year period.

A permanent agreement was eventually finalised by the Whites in 2021 and the winger has over 200 appearances for Leeds on his CV.

Jack Harrison is still contracted to Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds are currently well-stocked on the flanks, with Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto on the books as permanent players.