Leeds United winger could make left-field transfer switch after Everton spell as 'talks' held

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could reportedly be in line for a shock return to the MLS.

The 28-year-old has not appeared in a Leeds shirt since May 2023, when the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League.

A clutch of players left Elland Road on loan in the aftermath of relegation, with Harrison among them. He linked up with Everton and an agreement for a second season on Merseyside was struck in the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent reports have indicated the Toffees will not sign Harrison permanently in the summer, leaving many to ponder what the future holds for the wideman.

Jack Harrison has made over 200 appearances for Leeds United.Jack Harrison has made over 200 appearances for Leeds United.
Jack Harrison has made over 200 appearances for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, exploratory talks regarding a return to the United States have been held.

Harrison started his career in the MLS with New York City, lining up alongside the likes of Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo.

His exploits caught the attention of Manchester City, who signed Harrison and loaned him to Middlesbrough and then to Leeds for a three-year period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A permanent agreement was eventually finalised by the Whites in 2021 and the winger has over 200 appearances for Leeds on his CV.

Jack Harrison is still contracted to Leeds United.Jack Harrison is still contracted to Leeds United.
Jack Harrison is still contracted to Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds are currently well-stocked on the flanks, with Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto on the books as permanent players.

Manor Solomon is currently on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur and has been linked with a permanent move to West Yorkshire.

MORE: Daniel Farke tells Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson to 'ease up'

Related topics:Everton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice