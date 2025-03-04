Daniel Farke has told Breden Aaronson the way out of a dip in form is to "ease up" and not try so hard.

The American has not registered a goal or an assist in his last five Leeds United appearances, and has been substituted in four of them but remains a firm favourite with a manager who is relaxed about what he admits is a dip in form.

Leeds have won four and drawn the other of those five games, extending an unbeaten run that now stretches to 17 matches.

"Sometimes you get the feeling he tries too much," said Farke of a player who has played in all of Leeds' 35 Championship games this season, starting 33.

"It's quite normal that players have a difficult spell. I would say each and every player has two, three or four games of a weaker spell during a season of 46 games so I wouldn't interpret too much into it.

"What he still offers is more or less relentless workrate.

"His energy to drive the ball forward in (Saturday's) second half wasn't there. At the moment he's finding it a little bit difficult.

"The natural easiness is a little bit away from what it was in the games before but it's always the same, don't interpret it too much into it, just keep going, concentrate on the basic stuff, work for the team.

"There was a feeling that he's sometimes concentrating a bit too much on always having the perfect choice and the perfect complicated pass because he wants to make things happen.

"So the message is ease up, keep it simple and make sure we keep the ball. Don't always play the most complicated pass.

"The end products, goals and assists will come back.

"He's had better spells during the season but he works pretty well for us as a team. When a player has a weaker spell show good workrate and be relentless for the team, be a good team-mate – this is what he's showing."