Leeds United 'very interested' in striking deal for seven-goal Tottenham Hotspur winger
The 25-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer, making a temporary switch after being hampered by injury in the Premier League.
He has become a crucial figure for Daniel Farke’s side, registering seven goals and seven assists across 25 Championship outings.
The Israel international was not signed as part of a loan-to-buy agreement, but it appears Leeds would like to hold talks with Tottenham.
According to TEAMtalk, the Whites want to retain Solomon and will discuss the prospect when the current campaign concludes. However, it is thought the sale of Wilfried Gnonto could be required to make it possible.
Promotion to the Championship would arguably give Leeds’ chances of landing the wideman a significant boost, with Premier League interest in his services appearing likely.
Solomon has waxed lyrical regarding his time at Elland Road, telling The Athletic last month that he “loves” the club.
He said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager. “Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here.
“Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.
“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.