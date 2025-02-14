LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke says that striker Patrick Bamford will not be involved in the huge Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United on Monday week after suffering a slight setback in his return to full team training.

Bamford has been sidelined since early January with a hamstring issue and it had been hoped that he would be able to return to team training ahead of the Blades game.

His last appearance was against Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day and he has featured just 11 times this term for the Championship leaders.

Farke, whose side face another top-four rival in Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday evening, said: "The last days have not been ideal. In terms of rehabilitation, he needs probably 10 days of individual rehabilitation training. He will not return to training before Sheffield United. It will be a couple of weeks.

“He is in the final stages, he needs to be there with the full ability to sprint. It’s not the case yet, it will be 10 days individual rehab and we expect, more or less, he will be in training after the Sheffield United game.”

Defender Max Wober has undergone surgery for a second time on his knee which will rule him out for six weeks. He will return after the March international break, and Farke says that the timetable has not changed after the Austrian went under the knife.

The Leeds chief, whose side have won five of their past six league matches and are unbeaten in 14 matches since early December, added: "The surgery was yesterday (Thursday) and everything has worked to plan, the doctors are happy with the outcome.