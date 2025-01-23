Leeds United's Manor Solomon says there is more to come from him as he strikes a good understanding with fellow winger Daniel James.

It was surprising both Solomon and James kept their places in an unchanged side for Wednesday's game against Norwich City but it certainly paid off, each making a goal for the other in a 2-0 win.

Solomon has started seven of the previous eight games, James 14 of the last 18, to leave fellow wingers Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani as frustrated substitutes.

That shows the depth of Leeds’ squad, and why manager Daniel Farke is so relaxed about adding to it in the transfer window. But he did admit there are three positions he is still monitoring after good news on vice-captain Pascal Struijk.

Wednesday’s performance was a subdued one from Leeds, but the continuing good form of right-back Jayden Bogle and left winger Solomon were clear highlights.

Solomon has returned to the form he initially showed after joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Very early goals in the last two matches highlight how he has put the hamstring and back problems which disrupted his early momentum in a Leeds shirt behind him.

“I'm feeling really good, back to myself, happy, confident,” said the Israel international. “My injury is okay right now and it's behind me. I think I can get even better and I just want to continue like this.

“I came here six, seven months ago and I knew straight away what he (Farke) wants from me, what he demands from me.

GOOD UNDERSTANDING: Manor Solomon knows where he needs to be when Dan James (pictured) is in possession

“I think I started well but I had this injury and when I came back I wasn't in the best version of myself. I've been feeling better, I'm feeling really good.

“I'm happy the boss has given me confidence by letting me play my game and I just want to repay him.”

If he knows what Farke wants, he also knows what to expect from James, whose low right-wing cross picked Solomon out to score just 33 seconds into the game against Norwich. Solomon returned the compliment in the second half with a looping centre for his team-mate to volley in at the far post.

“When DJ plays I know I have to be switched on to these balls,” said Solomon of his goal. “It's something we've worked on and something I'm always aware of when the ball's on the other flank, to be inside.

GOOD NEWS: Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk

“DJ's really fast and knows to give these balls. It was a great delivery and it opened the game really well.”

Meanwhile, Farke's worst fears have been allayed on Struijk, but experience has taught him to keep centre-back on the list of three positions where he says Leeds will "stay awake" between now and the 11pm February 3 transfer deadline.

A hamstring injury took Struijk off in the FA Cup win over Harrogate Town, reviving unpleasant memories of how his last season ended at Christmas with a groin injury.

"The re-scan was very good, the tendon is not involved in this injury so we can be a bit more progressive in his rehab," revealed Farke.

"He's already doing individual stuff outside so I hope to have him back in team training in a few days, perhaps at some point next week.

"It's good news that the tendon is not involved and Pascal, like we feared at the beginning, will not be out for 10 or 12 weeks. That would have meant that more or less the season's over for him.

"But it's not relief yet because I have a little bit in my head (about) what happened last season when the diagnosis was also good and in the end he didn't make it.

"After this diagnosis it's a little bit calmer but there are still a few positions within the squad where it's worth thinking if there is someone out there to improve us.

"Patrick Bamford will be out for a couple more weeks but apart from them two and Sam Chambers we have everyone available so it's quite good for a busy January when the pitches are getting a bit worse."

Bamford and Struijk's positions are two Leeds will keep an eye on the market for.

"I think it's fair to say if there is a creative offensive player, a bit like a No 10 position, it's definitely something that could be beneficial because we have Brenden Aaronson in this position who is excellent so far during the season but we don't have a similar player in our group," said Farke of the other.

"We have other players who can play this role, but a bit differently. We had Joel Piroe in this role more like a loose striker, or perhaps one of our wingers could also play in a central role interpreting this role slightly differently.

"If there is a solution for a creative midfield player it definitely makes sense to stay awake.

"In all the other positions we are covered.

"The only two things where I think we have to stay awake is the centre-back position where Pascal had a record in the past and sadly Max Wober hasn't had the highest availability during the season so far.