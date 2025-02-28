Leeds United transfer twist as Everton 'pull plug' on plans to sign £11m winger
The 28-year-old was among the players to leave Elland Road on loan in the aftermath of the club’s relegation to the Championship in 2023.
He joined Everton on a season-long loan deal and an agreement for another campaign at Goodison Park was struck a year later.
It has not been plain-sailing for Harrison on Merseyside and according to Football Insider, plans to secure his signature permanently could be shelved.
The Toffees are expected to change their winger recruitment plans, potentially leaving Harrison in limbo.
Leeds are on course to seal promotion back to the top flight, but are well-stocked when it comes to widemen.
Manor Solomon and Daniel James have been scintillating under Daniel Farke, who also has Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani at his disposal.
Competition aside, Harrison may find it difficult to win Leeds fans over after two years away from West Yorkshire.
Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober have managed to reintegrate at Elland Road having moved out on loan, but the pair only spent one season away from LS11.
Harrison initially joined Leeds on loan from Manchester City in 2018, spending three years as a temporary member of the squad.
His signature was secured on a permanent basis in 2021 for a reported £11m.
