Leeds United's stance on Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon clarified as Fabrizio Romano issues update
The 25-year-old was loaned to Elland Road in the summer and has become a key figure in the club’s title charge.
Reports have indicated the Whites would like to sign the Israel international on a permanent deal in the summer, although Everton have also been credited with interest.
According to Romano, Leeds do indeed want to retain the tricky wideman. However, it appears their chances of securing his signature could hinge on their fate in the Championship promotion race.
Speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness, Romano said: “Leeds want to try to keep the player, but they will need to get promoted.
“There will be more clubs interested from the Premier League. At the moment, it’s not something advanced.
“The player is focused on events on the pitch, so there’s nothing really concrete, but the interest from Leeds to make this deal is absolutely there. There was also interest from Italy before he joined Leeds, but for sure Leeds will try.”
Solomon and Daniel James, who were once teammates at Fulham, have been Daniel Farke’s first-choice options out wide.
Farke also has Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani at his disposal, but has been using the pair as options from the bench.
Speaking to The Athletic last month, Solomon did not deny the possibility of a long-term future in West Yorkshire.
He said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager. Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here.
“Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.
“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.