Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an update regarding Leeds United’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon.

The 25-year-old was loaned to Elland Road in the summer and has become a key figure in the club’s title charge.

According to Romano, Leeds do indeed want to retain the tricky wideman. However, it appears their chances of securing his signature could hinge on their fate in the Championship promotion race.

Manor Solomon has featured regularly under Daniel Farke since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness, Romano said: “Leeds want to try to keep the player, but they will need to get promoted.

“There will be more clubs interested from the Premier League. At the moment, it’s not something advanced.

“The player is focused on events on the pitch, so there’s nothing really concrete, but the interest from Leeds to make this deal is absolutely there. There was also interest from Italy before he joined Leeds, but for sure Leeds will try.”

Solomon and Daniel James, who were once teammates at Fulham, have been Daniel Farke’s first-choice options out wide.

Farke also has Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani at his disposal, but has been using the pair as options from the bench.

Speaking to The Athletic last month, Solomon did not deny the possibility of a long-term future in West Yorkshire.

Manor Solomon has registered seven goals for Leeds United this season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager. Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here.

“Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.