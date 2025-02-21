Leeds United face potential transfer challenge as Everton linked with seven-goal Tottenham Hotspur man
The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Elland Road, playing a crucial role in the club’s Championship promotion tilt.
He has established himself as an almost indispensable figure for the Whites, registering seven goals and seven assists in 26 appearances.
Reports have indicated Leeds hold interest in striking a permanent deal in the summer, but it appears they could face competition.
Everton look set for a huge summer as they usher in a new era at their new stadium and have been named as an interested party by former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson.
Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, he said: “As far as Everton are concerned, we speak every week about them needing a winger
“Solomon can play on either flank and can play as a number ten, depending on the formation David Moyes wants to adopt, and he’s a player that would bolster their ranks.
“He’s 25 now, you’re not waiting for potential, he’s ready and wants to go and play. Everton aren’t the only side interested, obviously Leeds are there as well, but they’re only in contention if they earn promotion to the Premier League.
“Solomon, you would expect since he’s been loaned out by Tottenham, is going to be the subject of a bidding war in the summer.
“The important thing for him is to play regular football and I think Everton is a good fit for him, but there will be a lot of clubs looking at him.”
Solomon had big boots to fill at Elland Road, with talismanic winger Crysencio Summerville having left for West Ham United.
He has impressed under the tutelage of Daniel Farke and spoken candidly about his enjoyment of life in LS11.
Speaking to The Athletic last month, the Israel international said: “I love it here, I love the fans. I love the club. I love the players, the manager.
“Especially now, I’m really enjoying it and I love living here. Of course, it’s different to London, less things to do and we have less friends here. All the Israelis, they live in London, but we found our place here.
“You can’t predict what will happen in the future, whether I come back to Tottenham, whether I go to a different team, or whether I stay here in Leeds, you can’t predict it, but, of course, for me, the door is really open.”
