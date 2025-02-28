Daniel Farke says it has been important for Leeds United to enjoy two wins which have felt pretty monumental in this season's Championship title race, but they must refocus again for the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

On consecutive Monday, the Whites came from behind to find late wins against title rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United, pulling five points clear at the top of the table with 12 games to play.

They felt like very big deals, and manager Farke said it was important his players enjoyed them.

"These type of wins, against Sunderland and at Bramall Lane, you have to enjoy," he argued. "This is good for the whole mood, for the togetherness, for the self-belief when you know you can win tight games.

"I think Sheffield (United) before were in the lead 23 times during the season, 20 times they won, three times a draw. They'd never lost a game after being in the lead.

"At Bramall Lane, in front of an excited crowd buzzing after a great start for them, we were able to find a way to turn this game and it was deserved.

"It's great for the team spirit especially when before the game you have a blow and you find out your captain (Ethan Ampadu) is injured that badly, it says a lot about the spirit of the team and the self-belief.

"Of course these types of wins are very important for the confidence and for going forward. Of course we want to keep this momentum further on."

ELATION: Leeds United's Joel Piroe celebrates scoring at Sheffield United (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

But it is the nature of winning league titles that you can never afford to ease up, and play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion, who held the Whites to a draw in August's reverse fixture at the Hawthorns, are not to be under-estimated.

"The next game after a big win is a really complicated game," warned Farke. "I don't feel now it eases up.

"We had difficult games against Sunderland and Sheffield (United) and were able to win these games in great fashion but right now we face a pretty strong side with West Brom. I wouldn't say it's easier than the last games.

"We played against Sunderland and we still know how difficult this was. They are sitting in position four (in the Championship table), West Brom are in position five so I wouldn't able them an easier target.

"We have to keep on going, have be good in the decisive moments, in the small details again and we can't under-estimate any details of the game.

"So I'm not going to get carried away speaking about (being in) a great shape or in our prime. We know we are in a really good shape and have great momentum.