Ethan Ampadu injury: Manager Daniel Farke on the recovery plan and timescale for Leeds United captain
The Whites captain missed Monday's 3-1 win over Sheffield United with a knee problem.
The initial feeling was that surgery would be needed but Leeds have since been given encouramgement that it can be resolved without, and that the Welshman will be able to return after Marth's interntional break.
"He's got a cartilage injury, it's a complicated situation,"said manager Daniel Farke. " A surgery would have meant him out for the season.
"We have after more consulatiations decided to try to go the conservative rute. There is a good chance if the rehab programme works in the proper way this will be successful.
"It still means he will be out for definitely a few weeks. Normally you would expect him to be out for four to six weeks. Before the international break we won't see him back in team training.
"Hopefully everything works in a proper way we would have him available for the run-in but there is still a chance this conservative route doesn't work out and he would need surgery in the end.
"I would say a 50-50 chance to have him back for the run-in."
Leeds also hope to have Max Wober back after the international break but with Patrick Bamford behind schedule in his recover from injury, Farke is not putting a timescale on him.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.