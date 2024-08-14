Leicester City, Wolves and Southampton 'enquire' about former Doncaster Rovers star who wants move
The stopper had two loan spells in South Yorkshire while cutting his teeth at Manchester United, joining Doncaster on two occasions. He amassed 32 appearances for the club, appearing in both the Championship and League One.
While he did not make the grade at Old Trafford, Johnstone did enough in loan spells at Preston North End and Aston Villa to become West Bromwich Albion’s number one following a permanent move in 2018.
After four years at The Hawthorns, he left for Crystal Palace in 2022. However, he appears to have found himself behind his former Manchester United teammate Dean Henderson in the pecking order at Selhurst Park.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Johnstone is looking to explore opportunities away from Palace. Leicester, Wolves and Southampton are all thought to have enquired about the goalkeeper, who has been capped by England.
While he may have found himself playing an understudy role at Palace, Johnstone boasts a wealth of experience and would arguably bolster the goalkeeping departments of any of the reportedly interested trio.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.