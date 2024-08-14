Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have reportedly enquired about signing former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace.

The stopper had two loan spells in South Yorkshire while cutting his teeth at Manchester United, joining Doncaster on two occasions. He amassed 32 appearances for the club, appearing in both the Championship and League One.

While he did not make the grade at Old Trafford, Johnstone did enough in loan spells at Preston North End and Aston Villa to become West Bromwich Albion’s number one following a permanent move in 2018.

Sam Johnstone had two loan spells at Doncaster Rovers.

After four years at The Hawthorns, he left for Crystal Palace in 2022. However, he appears to have found himself behind his former Manchester United teammate Dean Henderson in the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Johnstone is looking to explore opportunities away from Palace. Leicester, Wolves and Southampton are all thought to have enquired about the goalkeeper, who has been capped by England.