Leeds United reunion on cards for ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa star as 'talks' held

Brighton & Hove Albion veteran James Milner could have an opportunity to face his boyhood club Leeds United next season.

The 39-year-old is among the most successful products of the esteemed Leeds youth system, having forged a glittering career in the Premier League.

A title-winner with both Liverpool and Manchester City, Milner has also starred for the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United since bursting on to the scene at Elland Road.

He will turn 40 in January but the seasoned midfielder may still have a chance to play at the home of his boyhood club.

According to The Athletic, Brighton are in talks about extending Milner’s deal by a further year.

With Leeds heading back to the Premier League, there may be a chance for Milner to run out at Elland Road for one final time.

He has been hampered by injury since his move to the Seagulls, although Brighton are said to be keen to continue tapping into his experience.

It is reportedly unclear in which capacity he would stay on, if a fresh agreement was to be struck. He could remain at the Amex Stadium as a player or a coach, or potentially take on a hybrid role.

Milner is thought to be keen to continue playing, having recently made his 637th appearance in England’s top tier.

Leeds United gave James Milner his breakthrough in senior football. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Speaking to BT Sport in 2019 about his breakthrough at Leeds, Milner said: “Playing for your hometown club, you know, at the age I was - I was pretty sure 90 per cent of the Leeds fans thought ‘who’s this guy?

“You don’t really realise at the time. You just want to play, you want to improve, you want to get in the first team and score goals. It was a bit of a whirlwind, when you look back at how young I was and how big the shirt was, I’d just come straight out of school, it was a mad time.

“To score there [against Sunderland] on Boxing Day was special, that first whole experience of training Christmas Day, going to a hotel.

“But to get your first goal, and score a couple of days later at Elland Road. Knowing who was in the ground, my mates at school and my family, to be able to score there in a big game, an important game to score a goal in, amazing.

“[The relegation] was horrible. It was one of the worst moments of my career, the team you’ve been supporting all your life and the first team you played for, there was a lot of stuff going on at the time, off-field problems, financial problems.