Leeds United took over their city for their Championship trophy parade.

A win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday (May 4) gave Leeds the title, with Burnley missing out on goal difference despite defeating Millwall on the final day. After two years away, Leeds will be back in the Premier League next season.

Plans for a parade through the city had already taken shape and supporters flocked to the city centre to catch a glimpse of the silverware and the promotion heroes who secured it.

It was a chance for Leeds players to cut loose and captain Ethan Ampadu assumed the dual role of hype man and karaoke star. The party continued into the night and videos of Leeds players celebrating with fans have continued to do the rounds on social media.

After a memorable day for fans and players alike, here is a gallery featuring stunning images of the parade celebrations.

Can you spot yourself?

Huge crowds gathered for Leeds United's trophy parade.

1. Leeds United parade

Huge crowds gathered for Leeds United's trophy parade. Photo: Steve Riding

Illan Meslier and Harry Gray revelled in the party atmosphere.

2. Leeds United parade

Illan Meslier and Harry Gray revelled in the party atmosphere. Photo: Steve Riding

Buses made their way through the centre of Leeds.

3. Leeds United parade

Buses made their way through the centre of Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

There were some interesting vantage points on the route.

4. Leeds United parade

There were some interesting vantage points on the route. Photo: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

