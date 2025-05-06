A win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday (May 4) gave Leeds the title, with Burnley missing out on goal difference despite defeating Millwall on the final day. After two years away, Leeds will be back in the Premier League next season.

Plans for a parade through the city had already taken shape and supporters flocked to the city centre to catch a glimpse of the silverware and the promotion heroes who secured it.

It was a chance for Leeds players to cut loose and captain Ethan Ampadu assumed the dual role of hype man and karaoke star. The party continued into the night and videos of Leeds players celebrating with fans have continued to do the rounds on social media.

After a memorable day for fans and players alike, here is a gallery featuring stunning images of the parade celebrations.

Can you spot yourself?

