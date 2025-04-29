Ethan Ampadu praised how Leeds United's "team of leaders" lifted themselves off "the bottom of the world" to win promotion to the Premier League but insisted they have not yet achieved everything they set out to at the start of the season.

Monday's 4-0 win over Bristol City means the Whites can claim the Championship title by matching Burnley's result on Saturday. Victory at Plymouth Argyle will also make them the first Leeds team to win 100 points in a league campaign.

Just getting back into the top division after two years away was a big achievement by players who suffered the disappointment of losing the Championship play-off final 11 months ago. Only three other times this century have the second-tier's play-off final losers won automatic promotion the following year.

"The staff and the players who were at Wembley felt on the bottom of the world that day because we didn't achieve what we set out to, so to be put that right, albeit a year too late, is a sweet moment," said captain Ampadu.

"We're going to enjoy it but we've got another target we want to achieve.

"We would be silly if we didn't say that (winning the title) was our target at the start of the season. We back ourselves on any day to win any game of football.

"Now it's in touching distance, we all know what we need to do on Saturday, so it would be a pretty special day (if we can)."

Amapdu said the strength of character in the dressing room was the biggest factor in overcoming the disappointment of Wembley.

"We're a team full of leaders, a team full of characters," he said. "We've got a strong mentality.

"There's been upsets and some games we haven't been happy with but I think it's testament to the lads and the staff to keep going every day no matter the results.

"This club's really special. Everybody who puts on the shirt knows it's a massive honour to play for this club and to represent the city and the fans so to celebrate in front of them and with them made it really special.

"We've got one more target we want to achieve so hopefully we can enjoy some more moments with them."

Needing a 14-goal swing as well as a host of other results to go their way, Plymouth are effectively relegated, whereas Burnley host a Millwall side still in with a chance of making the play-offs.

But with Clarets unbeaten in the Championship since early November and, like Leeds, on a five-match winning streak, Ampadu knows his team cannot afford to be anything other than fully focussed if they are to show off the trophy on Monday’s city centre promotion parade.

"It's going to be a tough game, it's their (Plymouth's) last home game of the season so they're going to want to play well and win the game," he warned. "Nothing's taken for granted, that's been our mentality over the last few weeks.

"On Monday we were very good – probably still little bits we can improve on but that's what we strive for."