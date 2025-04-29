Leeds United's Championship promotion parade plans announced

Leeds United have confirmed details of their open-top bus parade through the city on Monday.

The Whites have won promotion back to the Premier League after two years away, and matching Burnley's result on Saturday's final day of the season will see them clinch the Championship title.

Whether they do that or not, they will tour the city on Monday.

The parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.

It is due to start at around 1pm and last between an hour and 90 minutes.

With large numbers of fans expected, supporters are encouraged to spread out across the route, with no single focal point.

Manager Daniel Farke and his players will be "on the mic" throughout the journey.

The event will also be live streamed on LUTV.

PROMOTED: Leeds United players celebrate (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds celebrated their promotion with supporters during and after Monday’s 4-0 win over Bristol City, which took them back to the top of the table on goal difference from Burnley, with each having a game to play.

Leeds are at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, whilst Burnley host play-off-chasing Millwall. Both games kick off at 12.30pm.

A programme of road closures and other traffic restrictions is due to be in place across much of the city centre from 8am to 5pm on Monday. Emergency service access will be maintained throughout this time.