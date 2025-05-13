West Ham United stalwart 'tracked' by Leeds United and Everton as free agent status looms
Nearly five years have passed since West Ham secured Coufal’s signature, paying a reported £5.4m to Slavia Prague for the Czech Republic international.
The right-back has since amassed 178 appearances for the Hammers, but will be seeking pastures new when his deal expires this summer.
According to talkSPORT, Leeds and Everton are keeping tabs on the 32-year-old as he prepares to become a free agent.
The Whites are heading back to the Premier League after two years away and could benefit from Coufal’s knowledge of the top flight.
Leeds are thought to be keen on adding experience to their ranks and he could prove competition for Jayden Bogle at Elland Road.
Everton, however, are led by the man who was in charge of West Ham when Coufal became a Hammer.
David Moyes is believed to be an admirer of the defender, who was named Hammer of the Year runner-up at the end of his maiden campaign.
Experience does appear to be a priority for Leeds, who have also been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.
They also appear to be looking for a seasoned stopper, with the likes of Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale and Wolves’ Sam Johnstone having been reported as targets.