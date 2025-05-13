Leeds United and Everton are reportedly tracking West Ham United’s out-of-contract stalwart Vladimir Coufal.

Nearly five years have passed since West Ham secured Coufal’s signature, paying a reported £5.4m to Slavia Prague for the Czech Republic international.

The right-back has since amassed 178 appearances for the Hammers, but will be seeking pastures new when his deal expires this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Leeds and Everton are keeping tabs on the 32-year-old as he prepares to become a free agent.

Vladimir Coufal is set to leave West Ham United at the end of the season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League after two years away and could benefit from Coufal’s knowledge of the top flight.

Leeds are thought to be keen on adding experience to their ranks and he could prove competition for Jayden Bogle at Elland Road.

Everton, however, are led by the man who was in charge of West Ham when Coufal became a Hammer.

Vladimir Coufal has achieved cult hero status at West Ham United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

David Moyes is believed to be an admirer of the defender, who was named Hammer of the Year runner-up at the end of his maiden campaign.

Experience does appear to be a priority for Leeds, who have also been linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.