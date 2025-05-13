Leeds United are reportedly vying with Everton and Manchester United for the signature of Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.

Daniel Farke has led the Whites back to the Premier League, but they face a mammoth challenge in the top flight.

The gap between England’s top two tiers only seems to be growing, therefore savvy recruitment is likely to be required if Leeds are to survive.

Among those to have been linked with a summer move to Elland Road is Magpies midfielder Longstaff.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

An experienced figure at just 27, he has amassed 171 appearances in the Premier League and registered 10 goals.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are keen but not the only outfit looking to do a deal. Everton and Manchester United are also said to be interested, although he is not thought to be the latter’s top target.

Newcastle reportedly want £12m for Longstaff, who is also believed to have admirers in Scotland.

The report claims Leeds see Longstaff as an ideal fit for Farke’s system, although the Whites could find their efforts to land him thwarted by familiar faces.

Former Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has taken up a role as Everton’s chief executive officer and reports have suggested ex-Whites transfer guru Nick Hammond could follow.

Angus Kinnear has left Leeds United for Everton. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images