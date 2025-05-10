Patrick Bamford drops major hint over Leeds United future as he makes 'excited' claim

Leeds United stalwart Patrick Bamford has dropped a major hint regarding his future.

The 31-year-old has been on the books at Elland Road since 2018 and enjoyed some memorable moments in Leeds colours.

He is a two-time Championship title-winner and enjoyed a goal-laden Premier League campaign that earned him an England debut.

Injuries, however, have hampered Bamford in recent years and he missed large portions of the 2024/25 season.

Patrick Bamford signed for Leeds United from Middlesbrough for a reported £7m back in 2018. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Despite helping Leeds over the finishing line with some impressive cameos, there has been speculation regarding his future at the club.

Wrexham have been linked with the former Middlesbrough forward but Bamford has insisted he is “excited” about returning to the Premier League.

He told CBS Sports Golazo: “I think that obviously last time round it was so long since Leeds had been in the Premier League and everyone was desperate to keep us there for as long as possible.

"I think now, especially with the ownership and the 49ers and the way they have kind of set things up, I think that they are giving it a little bit more stability this time around which obviously only bodes well for the club itself but also on a personal note I am excited to be back playing there.

"I feel like almost playing in the Premier League suits me a little bit more and obviously last time around I did pretty well when I was there so I am hoping to kind of emulate that and try and do the same again."

However, the experienced marksman has discussed the possibility of moving overseas at some point in his career.

Patrick Bamford was part of the Leeds United squad relegated from the Premier League in 2023. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Bamford is yet to play outside of England, with the Premier League, Championship and League One the only divisions he has graced.

He said: "I think it's something that, obviously over time I’ve spoke to Michaela [his wife] about it, in terms of playing abroad, and America being one of the options.

"It was something that when I was younger I always wanted to do at some point in my career, to kind of experience it, experience a new country, the living the lifestyle there and also trying myself in a new league.