Leeds United have been urged to offload Joe Gelhardt following the conclusion of his loan spell at Hull City.

It has been a difficult few years for the 23-year-old, who has struggled to build on the early promise he showed at Elland Road.

Life was breathed into his career by a loan switch to Hull in January and the versatile attacker helped keep the Tigers in the Championship.

He is due to return to his parent club this summer, but Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League will most likely only make it harder for Gelhardt to feature regularly.

Joe Gelhardt helped to keep Hull City in the Championship after joining on loan from Leeds United. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Speaking to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has claimed it would be best for an exit to be worked on in the summer transfer window.

He said: “With Joe Gelhardt it almost seems pointless keeping him at the football club if you’re Leeds United. He’s been there a long time and not made the breakthrough even when they’ve been in the Championship.

“So, for all parties it would be the best thing for him to move on. Whether that’s to Hull or not remains to be seen.”

Leeds signed Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic in 2020, following their title-winning campaign under Marcelo Bielsa.

He initially starred for the Whites at youth level, later showing off his potential with Premier League cameos.

Joe Gelhardt showed plenty of early promise at Leeds United. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

First-team opportunities, however, became increasingly limited and he was loaned to Sunderland in January 2023.

His time at the Black Cats failed to propel him up the pecking order in West Yorkshire, despite Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

It has been suggested Leeds could listen to offers for Gelhardt this summer, with his Elland Road future looking increasingly uncertain.

Goodman said: “Obviously, it was a tough season last season and Joe is still looking to kick on, really.

“I remember him breaking through at Wigan, this talented young kid that everyone was excited about, but it hasn’t really kicked on yet. So, hopefully the best is yet to come for him.”

He said: "I wasn't playing at Leeds, and now I've got a taste of football. I don't want to be sitting on a bench and not playing my football.

“I've enjoyed it so much here, so I'd like to play football again next year. I don't know where that's going to be, but I definitely want to be playing football."