Leeds United are reportedly set to listen to offers for Hull City loanee Joe Gelhardt.

The 23-year-old was considered among the hottest prospects at Elland Road during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa, but has slipped down the pecking order dramatically in recent years.

He has found opportunities extremely limited under Daniel Farke, who sanctioned a loan move to Hull for the versatile attacker in January.

The move breathed life into Gelhardt’s career and he scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Tigers.

Joe Gelhardt has shone since his loan switch from Leeds United to Hull City. | Warren Little/Getty Images

His exploits helped to keep the Tigers afloat in the Championship and he has become a popular figure among the MKM Stadium faithful.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds will listen to offers for Gelhardt this summer. This could potentially be music to the ears of Hull fans, who have been left impressed by his talents in the final third.

It remains to be seen whether Hull will make a bid, but it is hard to imagine there not being interest in a second deal being struck.

A reintegration in West Yorkshire appears highly unlikely, especially considering Leeds have clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

Joe Gelhardt found opportunities limited under Daniel Farke at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Gelhardt returned to the Leeds ranks after his last loan stint, at Sunderland, but did not see his opportunities increased.

Speaking to Hull Live last month, ‘Joffy’ said: "I wasn't playing at Leeds, and now I've got a taste of football. I don't want to be sitting on a bench and not playing my football.

“I've enjoyed it so much here, so I'd like to play football again next year. I don't know where that's going to be, but I definitely want to be playing football."

The Whites are also said to be set to listen to offers for Sam Greenwood, who spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Preston North End.