West Ham United and Everton make 'contact' over possible deal for Leeds United promotion hero
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable redemption arc in West Yorkshire, having initially struggled following his move from Barcelona.
His exploits at left-back were key in Leeds’ recent title-winning Championship campaign and he is now revered by the Elland Road faithful.
However, he is out of contract this summer and there have been doubts over his future at the club.
According to The Boot Room, West Ham, Everton and Palace have all made contact with Firpo’s representatives.
There is also thought to be interest from overseas, with clubs in Spain and Italy also reported to be keeping tabs.
Leeds signed Firpo in the summer of 2021, paying a reported £13m to Barcelona for his services.
He has thrived in the Championship and many fans would argue he has earned the chance to test himself in the top flight again.
In the 2024/25 campaign, he contributed 10 assists and four goals over the course of 32 appearances in the league.
Speaking in April about his future to our sister title, the Yorkshire Evening Post, Firpo said: “Promotion is done now. But I don't know. I don't know.
“I think it's something to speak with the club about maybe when the season is done, you know, and they have more clear plans as well. Let's see what happens."
