Leeds United star Junior Firpo has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League trio West Ham United, Everton and Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable redemption arc in West Yorkshire, having initially struggled following his move from Barcelona.

His exploits at left-back were key in Leeds’ recent title-winning Championship campaign and he is now revered by the Elland Road faithful.

However, he is out of contract this summer and there have been doubts over his future at the club.

Junior Firpo was a key figure in Leeds United's title-winning Championship campaign. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

According to The Boot Room, West Ham, Everton and Palace have all made contact with Firpo’s representatives.

There is also thought to be interest from overseas, with clubs in Spain and Italy also reported to be keeping tabs.

Leeds signed Firpo in the summer of 2021, paying a reported £13m to Barcelona for his services.

He has thrived in the Championship and many fans would argue he has earned the chance to test himself in the top flight again.

Junior Firpo helped Leeds United clinch the Championship title. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

In the 2024/25 campaign, he contributed 10 assists and four goals over the course of 32 appearances in the league.

Speaking in April about his future to our sister title, the Yorkshire Evening Post, Firpo said: “Promotion is done now. But I don't know. I don't know.