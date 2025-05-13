Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have recently watched Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi in action.

A 28-cap Colombia international, Lucumi has been on the books Serie A side Bologna since 2022. He has become a key figure in the heart of the club’s defence, amassing 106 appearances.

His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with The Boot Room having credited a host of English clubs with interest in securing his signature.

Leeds are said to have had Lucumi watched ahead of their return to the Premier League, with a summer of savvy business crucial for their survival hopes.

Jhon Lucumi has been on the books of Bologna since 2022. | Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

London quartet Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brentford have also been linked, as have Brighton & Hove Albion and Premier League champions Liverpool.

Intermediaries are thought to have held talks with several clubs, suggesting a move for the defender could be being lined up.

Bologna added Lucumi to their ranks in 2022, prising him from Genk. In Belgium, he had lifted the Belgian Pro League trophy and the Belgian Cup.

Jhon Lucumi is a senior Colombia international. | Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images

He first moved to Europe in 2018, having cut his teeth in his native Colombia with Deportivo Cali.