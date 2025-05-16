Hull City's former Leeds United and Birmingham City defender emerges as 'target for several clubs'
A right-back by trade, Drameh cut his teeth with Fulham before being lured away from Craven Cottage by Leeds in 2020.
He was initially assigned to the club’s under-23s and thrived under the tutelage of Mark Jackson, now the head coach of Central Coast Mariners.
A first-team breakthrough was anticipated at Elland Road but he never managed to become a regular at senior level.
Loan moves to Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City were sanctioned before he departed permanently in the summer of 2024.
Hull moved to secure his services and gave him a three-year deal, with the option of a fourth. He has since made 28 league appearances for the Tigers, with 17 coming from the start.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, several clubs in the Championship are set to target Drameh this summer.
There is also believed to be interest in the former England youth international from French and Belgian clubs.
Leeds United’s lost generation
Four years ago, Leeds’ youth ranks were brimming with talent. Many of their exciting prospects - Drameh being one of them - appeared to be on the verge of a first-team breakthrough.
However, the likes of Drameh, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Charlie Cresswell and Lewis Bate never progressed beyond bit-part player status.
Gelhardt and Greenwood are still contracted to the Whites, although their futures at Elland Road appear uncertain to say the least.
Ligue 1 interest in Cody Drameh
It remains unclear who will make a move for Drameh, but Foot Mercato have named Stade de Reims and Toulouse as admirers.
A move to the latter would reunite Drameh with Cresswell, who made the move to France last year.
Cody Drameh’s ‘unstable’ career
After putting pen to paper at the MKM Stadium last year, Drameh spoke candidly about the “unstable” nature of his career.
He referenced his loan moves away from Leeds and insisted the feeling of being wanted attracted him to the Tigers.
He said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.
“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."