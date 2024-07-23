Hull City’s new signing Cody Drameh is looking to lay down roots after an “unstable” chapter in his career.

The defender was earmarked as a player with first-team potential when he joined Leeds United from Fulham four years ago. However, after just 10 senior appearances and three loan moves, he has cut ties with the Whites.

Hull have made Drameh their second senior signing of the summer, handing him a three-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months. Speaking for the first time as a Hull player, Drameh was candid regarding his reasons for joining the club.

He said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.

Hull City have signed Cody Drameh following the expiry of his Leeds United deal. Image: Hull City

“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."

While it did not work out for Drameh at Elland Road, few would doubt he has potential. There were flashes of brilliance from the 22-year-old, although most of his impressive displays came away from West Yorkshire.

He caught the eye during a loan stint at Cardiff City in 2022 and helped Luton Town reach the Premier League a year later. His final loan switch was not quite as fruitful, as he was part of the Birmingham City side that fell out of the Championship.

A modern full-back, Drameh has a penchant for surges down the right flank but has shown himself to be capable of winning defensive duels.