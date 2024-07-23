Cody Drameh's first words after swapping Leeds United for Hull City as he makes 'feel wanted' claim
The defender was earmarked as a player with first-team potential when he joined Leeds United from Fulham four years ago. However, after just 10 senior appearances and three loan moves, he has cut ties with the Whites.
Hull have made Drameh their second senior signing of the summer, handing him a three-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months. Speaking for the first time as a Hull player, Drameh was candid regarding his reasons for joining the club.
He said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.
“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."
While it did not work out for Drameh at Elland Road, few would doubt he has potential. There were flashes of brilliance from the 22-year-old, although most of his impressive displays came away from West Yorkshire.
He caught the eye during a loan stint at Cardiff City in 2022 and helped Luton Town reach the Premier League a year later. His final loan switch was not quite as fruitful, as he was part of the Birmingham City side that fell out of the Championship.
A modern full-back, Drameh has a penchant for surges down the right flank but has shown himself to be capable of winning defensive duels.
He said: “I’d say I’m an all-rounder. I like to get up and down, quite energetic, I like defending, one-v-ones and I can add something in attack. Now it’s finally done, I’m looking forward to getting my head down, getting among the team and working with the coaches. I’m really looking forward to a positive season.”
