Hull City have signed defender Cody Drameh following his Leeds United exit.

The 22-year-old was available as a free agent, having turned down the offer of a new contract at Elland Road.

Although he was unattached, Leeds will pocket a training compensation fee due to his age, their role in his development and the fact the Whites offered him fresh terms.

He has become Hull’s second senior signing of the summer window, following the club’s capture of Ryan Giles on a permanent deal.

Cody Drameh has been unveiled as a Tiger. Image: Hull City

The Tigers have handed him a three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months being added.

A right-back by trade, Drameh was plucked from Fulham’s academy by Leeds in 2020.

He immediately showed his potential in the club’s under-23 side, collecting England youth caps as he enhanced his reputation.

Opportunities at senior level proved limited, but Drameh caught the eye with loan stints at Cardiff City and Luton Town.

He helped the latter clinch promotion to the Premier League, although a permanent switch to Kenilworth Road did not materialise.

The defender started the 2023/24 season in Daniel Farke’s ranks, although was loaned out to Birmingham City on the final day of the summer window.

He amassed 28 appearances for the Blues but was unable to prevent the club slipping into League One.

It now appears to be a case of Hull looking to unlock Drameh’s potential, as he has previously shown himself to be capable of shining in England’s second tier.

As well as being adept in one-on-one battles, he thrives on attacking freedom and makes regular surges down the flank.

Despite being just 22, Drameh will bring a considerable amount of Championship experience to the MKM Stadium. He has already racked up 67 appearances in England’s second tier, as well as four in the Premier League.