Hull City 'expected' to sign former Luton Town and Birmingham City defender from Leeds United
The 22-year-old is officially a free agent, although was tabled fresh terms by Leeds at the end of the 2023/24 season. Despite the offer of a new deal, he did not appear to be in the picture at Elland Road having failed to nail down a regular spot in the side.
According to Hull Live’s Baz Cooper, the Tigers are closing on his signature with Drameh due at the club today (July 23). He could now become the club’s second senior signing of the summer, following the arrival of Ryan Giles on a permanent deal from Luton Town.
Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham in 2020 and was heralded as one of the club’s brightest young talents. He stood out at under-23 level, collecting youth caps for England and knocking on the door of the Leeds first-team.
Loan moves to Cardiff City and Luton proved successful and he clinched promotion to the Premier League with the latter. However, neither proved to be the catalysts for a breakthrough in West Yorkshire.
He was loaned out to Birmingham City last term, although was unable to prevent the Blues slipping out of the Championship at the end of a turbulent campaign.
