Hull City are set to complete the signing of defender Cody Drameh following the expiry of his Leeds United contract, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is officially a free agent, although was tabled fresh terms by Leeds at the end of the 2023/24 season. Despite the offer of a new deal, he did not appear to be in the picture at Elland Road having failed to nail down a regular spot in the side.

According to Hull Live’s Baz Cooper, the Tigers are closing on his signature with Drameh due at the club today (July 23). He could now become the club’s second senior signing of the summer, following the arrival of Ryan Giles on a permanent deal from Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cody Drameh found opportunities limited at Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham in 2020 and was heralded as one of the club’s brightest young talents. He stood out at under-23 level, collecting youth caps for England and knocking on the door of the Leeds first-team.

Loan moves to Cardiff City and Luton proved successful and he clinched promotion to the Premier League with the latter. However, neither proved to be the catalysts for a breakthrough in West Yorkshire.