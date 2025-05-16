Barnsley talisman Davis Keillor-Dunn is reportedly of interest to Championship trio Queens Park Rangers, Wrexham and Oxford United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 season was a dismal one for Barnsley but Keillor-Dunn was a shining light, weighing in with 19 goals and five assists across 44 appearances.

His exploits endeared him to the Oakwell faithful and have sent his stock soaring, which often leads to interest from higher up the pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football League World, QPR, Wrexham and Oxford are considering making summer moves for Keillor-Dunn.

Davis Keillor-Dunn enjoyed a stellar debut season as a Barnsley player. | Tony Johnson

A versatile attacker, the 27-year-old is comfortable being deployed up front or in behind in the ‘number 10’ role.

He has been on the books at Oakwell for less than a year, having made the move to South Yorkshire from Mansfield Town in August.

Barnsley’s Keillor-Dunn price tag amid Wrexham, QPR and Oxford United interest

While a step up to the Championship may prove enticing for Keillor-Dunn, he is not a player who appears likely to be available on the cheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims there is fear among interested parties that Barnsley’s asking price for Keillor-Dunn may be too high, having only signed him last year.

His talent is also something the Reds will most likely be reluctant to lose as they plan to usher in a new era under Conor Hourihane.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn is reportedly attracting Championship interest. | Tony Johnson

Barnsley’s long-term admiration for Keillor-Dunn

When Keillor-Dunn arrived at Oakwell last summer, it was a happy ending after a lengthy period of admiration from Barnsley.

Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are pleased to welcome Davis to the club. It’s no secret that we have long been admirers of him as he is a top-quality player and provides us with further attacking options at the top end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad