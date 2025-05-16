QPR and Wrexham among clubs 'considering' move for Barnsley FC talisman as transfer price claim made
The 2024/25 season was a dismal one for Barnsley but Keillor-Dunn was a shining light, weighing in with 19 goals and five assists across 44 appearances.
His exploits endeared him to the Oakwell faithful and have sent his stock soaring, which often leads to interest from higher up the pyramid.
According to Football League World, QPR, Wrexham and Oxford are considering making summer moves for Keillor-Dunn.
A versatile attacker, the 27-year-old is comfortable being deployed up front or in behind in the ‘number 10’ role.
He has been on the books at Oakwell for less than a year, having made the move to South Yorkshire from Mansfield Town in August.
Barnsley’s Keillor-Dunn price tag amid Wrexham, QPR and Oxford United interest
While a step up to the Championship may prove enticing for Keillor-Dunn, he is not a player who appears likely to be available on the cheap.
The report claims there is fear among interested parties that Barnsley’s asking price for Keillor-Dunn may be too high, having only signed him last year.
His talent is also something the Reds will most likely be reluctant to lose as they plan to usher in a new era under Conor Hourihane.
Barnsley’s long-term admiration for Keillor-Dunn
When Keillor-Dunn arrived at Oakwell last summer, it was a happy ending after a lengthy period of admiration from Barnsley.
Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are pleased to welcome Davis to the club. It’s no secret that we have long been admirers of him as he is a top-quality player and provides us with further attacking options at the top end of the pitch.
"We are confident that he will excel at this level, he has not taken the easy route to this point, but Davis has demonstrated the determination, enthusiasm, hunger we want in the building to help take the step to the highest level.”