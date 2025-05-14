Key dates for the 2025 summer transfer window have been confirmed - and major changes have been made.

The rumour mill is turning at pace with the 2024/25 season now over for most of England’s professional clubs.

Fans are eager to learn who their clubs will buy and sell and now know the dates between which business can be conducted.

The window will open on Sunday, June 1, before closing again on Tuesday, June 10. This initial period will allow for clubs competing in the FIFA Club World Cup to make squad adjustments and the EFL believe their clubs should be afforded the same opportunities to recruit.

The window will open for a second time on Monday, June 16, remaining open until transfer deadline day on Monday, September 1.

There will be no late night drama this year, with the deadlines having been brought forward to 7pm.

In a statement, the EFL said: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025.

“This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

“The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time.