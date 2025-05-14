Nottingham Forest are reportedly leading Leeds United in the race to sign former Sheffield United playmaker James McAtee from Manchester City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has spent his entire career on the books at the Etihad Stadium, although was sent to South Yorkshire for two seasons between 2022 and 2024.

He played a starring role as Sheffield United clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2023, although his second season-long loan at Bramall Lane ended in relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee was reintegrated at the Etihad Stadium last summer and comments made by Pep Guardiola suggested he could feature prominently.

James McAtee spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester City. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He said: “We have a high opinion of him. I would like to see. I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.

“I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special.”

However, the attacking midfielder has been afforded just three Premier League starts since the end of his loan stay at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have been linked with McAtee on a number of occasions, although a return to Yorkshire has failed to materialise.

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League outfit Forest are ahead of Leeds in the battle for McAtee’s signature.

James McAtee has found first-team opportunities limited at Manchester City. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds look set for a busy summer of recruitment following their title-winning Championship campaign.

The gap between the Premier League and Championship is only increasing with each passing year, therefore survival would be a significant achievement for the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee would arguably be a coup for Leeds, who have polarised supporters with their faith in Brenden Aaronson in the ‘number 10’ role.