Leeds United 'have made audacious bid' for ex-Sheffield United star also eyed by West Ham United
After two seasons out on loan at Sheffield United, McAtee was welcomed back into the Manchester City fold over the summer.
He earned praise from Pep Guardiola and it appeared he would be given a chance to battle for minutes in Manchester City’s stacked squad.
While McAtee has seen senior action, his minutes in the Premier League have been extremely limited. He has made just one appearance, a brief cameo from the bench against Ipswich Town.
Leeds have been linked with a loan swoop for the 22-year-old, while West Ham have been credited with interest in a permanent swoop.
Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson said: “Leeds have made an audacious bid for him. He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them.
“And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25m? £30m? There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal.
“But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him. He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him.
“The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has.“
McAtee was instrumental as Sheffield United clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2023, later representing the Blades regularly in the top flight.
He made a total of 75 appearances for the club, registering 14 goals and eight assists.
