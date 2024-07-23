Manchester City boss makes stance on ex-Sheffield United star clear following talk of Leicester City interest
The playmaker initially joined Sheffield United two years ago, making his first loan move away from Manchester City. He proved to be a hit in the Championship, winning the affection of the Bramall Lane faithful with his creativity.
Another loan agreement was struck for the 2023/24 season, although McAtee was unable to prevent Sheffield United suffering relegation back to the Championship in humiliating fashion.
Now back at his parent club, McAtee has been given a public display of faith from Guardiola ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. As shared by Manchester City’s official X account, he said: “We have a high opinion of him. I would like to see.
"I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets. I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special.”
McAtee had been linked with Leicester City, who were said to be eyeing a swoop for the 21-year-old. However, Guardiola’s warm words would suggest another temporary switch is not on the cards.
The England youth international amassed a total of 75 appearances for Sheffield United, scoring 14 goals and eight assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.