Manchester City’s former Sheffield United star James McAtee has reportedly attracted interest from a raft of clubs, including Nottingham Forest.

The England under-21 international spent two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, honing his creativity before being welcomed back into the Manchester City fold.

City boss Pep Guardiola hailed McAtee in the summer and signalled his intention to retain the playmaker, although opportunities have proven limited.

He has been afforded just one appearance in the Premier League, a brief cameo against Ipswich Town.

James McAtee has found opportunities limited since his return to Manchester City. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Recent reports have suggested he is of interest to West Ham United, who are thought to be keen on striking a permanent deal.

Leeds United have previously been linked with a January loan swoop for McAtee, although it appears they would face stiff competition.

CaughtOffside have credited an array of clubs with interest, including Forest, Leicester City and Southampton.

Scottish giants Celtic are also believed to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, as are Lens, Lille, Feyenod, Stuttgart and Girona.

McAtee would arguably be a coup for a range of Premier League clubs, therefore a move back to the Championship would come as a shock.