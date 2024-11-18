West Ham United 'lining up' swoop for ex-Sheffield United star as £20m Manchester City deal mooted
The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his career on Manchester City’s books but spent two years out on loan in South Yorkshire.
Sheffield United borrowed the playmaker’s services between 2021 and 2023, benefiting greatly from his flair and creativity in the final third.
McAtee returned to his parent club in the summer and Pep Guardiola outlined his desire to retain his services.
However, in a squad bursting at the seams with talent, opportunities have been limited. McAtee has been afforded just one Premier League outing this season, a brief cameo from the bench against Ipswich Town.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, West Ham are eyeing McAtee as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta.
There is believed to be interest in Paqueta from Botafogo, with McAtee reportedly identified as a potential alternative. It is thought McAtee would set West Ham back £20m, a fee not believed to be an obstacle.
Speaking about McAtee before the beginning of the season, Guardiola said: “We have a high opinion of him.
“I would like to see. I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.
“I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special.”
