West Ham United are reportedly lining up a swoop for Manchester City’s former Sheffield United star James McAtee.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his career on Manchester City’s books but spent two years out on loan in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United borrowed the playmaker’s services between 2021 and 2023, benefiting greatly from his flair and creativity in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee returned to his parent club in the summer and Pep Guardiola outlined his desire to retain his services.

James McAtee spent two seasons on loan at Sheffield United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, in a squad bursting at the seams with talent, opportunities have been limited. McAtee has been afforded just one Premier League outing this season, a brief cameo from the bench against Ipswich Town.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, West Ham are eyeing McAtee as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

There is believed to be interest in Paqueta from Botafogo, with McAtee reportedly identified as a potential alternative. It is thought McAtee would set West Ham back £20m, a fee not believed to be an obstacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about McAtee before the beginning of the season, Guardiola said: “We have a high opinion of him.

“I would like to see. I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.