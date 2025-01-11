Boxing and its various intricacies seem unimportant when reflecting on the time period since Callum Simpson’s last fight.

He fulfilled a lifelong dream in August, defeating Zak Chelli at the home of his beloved Barnsley Football Club.

The win at Oakwell pushed his record up to 15-0, sending his stock skyrocketing and making a lot of people stand up and take notice of his ascent.

A matter of weeks later, Simpson was rocked by the tragic death of his younger sister, Lily-Rae Simpson, at the age of just 19.

“People die when you forget about them,” he told Sky Sports. “Or you stop talking about them. I’ll never stop talking about her.”

Boxing has been helpful for Smith in his wrestle with grief, providing him with a way for it to be channelled.

Managing emotion will be key for the 28-year-old when he defends his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Steed Woodall at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena tonight (January 11).

"I think boxing's helped massively,” he said. “It's given me a good focus and good outlet as well for the grief and emotion as well.

"I think I showed I'm good at blocking out emotion and keeping relaxed and being able to perform under pressure and under what most people would perceive as a lot of emotion.”

‘Boxing at Oakwell’ may have a tick next to it on Simpson’s list of goals but a return to the football ground is firmly in his plans.

"Years ago this would have been my dream, headlining on Sky Sports, so I don't want to wish this weekend away and look too far into the future,” he said. "But I've got big ambitions, big goals and Oakwell's one of them.

"But first enjoy Saturday night. I get to get that euphoric feeling and live in the moment.