Challenge Cup trophy draws crowds at local opticians after Hull KR’s historic Wembley win

A local opticians welcomed fans into store last Saturday as Hull celebrated Hull KR’s historic Challenge Cup victory. The Challenge Cup trophy – lifted by Hull KR following their 8 - 6 win over Warrington Wolves at Wembley on Saturday 7 June – was proudly displayed at Specsavers Hull over the weekend, offering supporters a rare chance to see the iconic silverware up close.

The event marked the first public opportunity for fans to pose for photos with the trophy, following the team’s first Challenge Cup win in 40 years.

As part of a two-year partnership deal with Hull KR, Specsavers Hull hosted the trophy in-store, with visitors greeted by a stilt performer, handed goody bags, and invited to enter a rugby-themed raffle competition to win signed merchandise.

Store director, David Proudfoot, said: ‘It was an incredible atmosphere in the store on Saturday, and we were so proud to help mark this unforgettable moment in the club’s history with the community of Hull.’

‘We know how much Hull KR’s win means to the fans and the wider community, and it was fantastic to see so many smiling faces as they got the chance to see the trophy and celebrate together.’

The trophy visit is part of Specsavers Hull’s wider partnership with Hull KR, which is focused on supporting the local community and bringing fans closer to the action.

Paul Larkin, Hull KR Chief Executive, said: ‘It’s been a proud few days for everyone connected with the club, and Saturday’s event at Specsavers was another special moment in what’s been an unforgettable week.

‘We’re grateful to our partners at Specsavers Hull for giving our fans the chance to get up close with the trophy and celebrate our success together in the heart of the city.’

The Specsavers Hull store is located at 50/52 Jameson Street, Hull, Kingston upon Hull, HU1 3LS.