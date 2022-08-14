Adam Waite leads New Farnley to double with Priestley Cup win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already having again won the Heavy Woollen Cup a fortnight previously, they yesterday added the retention of the Priestley Cup after a competitive final, again on home soil.

Waite guided his team to a five-wicket victory with seven balls to spare by scoring an unbeaten 127.

His runs came off 140 balls and contained 16 fours and a six and he added a much-needed 142 for the fourth wicket with Steve Bullen (73) after Mark Lawson and Lee Goddard had been dismissed cheaply. Waite’s score was the third highest individual effort in Priestley Cup final history and he is only the third player to win the man of the match trophy twice.

New Farnley's Adam Waite. Picture: Steve Riding

Methley won the toss and had little hesitation in batting on a good wicket and fast outfield and, despite losing keeper Alex Cree and Jordan Laban early, opener Jason Marshall (79) and Yorkshire’s Matthew Waite (56) put them back on track with a partnership of 108 for the third wicket.

Marshall hit nine fours and a six, while Waite hit six fours, and later impetus was added by former Yorkshire player James Wainman, whose 71 not out took just 50 balls and included 11 fours and a six.

Opening bowler Alex Lilley (3-51) and left-arm spinner Gurman Randhawa (3-40) got among the wickets and some thought Methley were favourites at tea after scoring 261-9.

However, Adam Waite and Bullen, who initially played second fiddle and then took control of their stand, making his runs off 76 balls and including seven fours and two sixes, had other ideas.

Methley’s ground fielding and captain Tom Chippendale’s bowling (3-42) kept them in the hunt, but wickets in hand proved the key as New Farnley strengthened their reputation as cup kings.

South Africa have been dealt a blow ahead of their Test series with England after fast bowler Duanne Olivier was ruled out through injury.

The 30-year-old former Yorkshire paceman sustained a hip injury during the four-day tour match against England Lions in Canterbury last week and it is serious enough for the paceman to be sent home.

“Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match,” said Proteas team doctor Dr Hashendra Ramjee.

“After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle.

“Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team.”

South Africa have not named a replacement for Olivier.