All-rounder Waite stakes claim with a miserly five-wicket haul

MATTHEW WAITE claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and almost certainly booked his place in the Yorkshire side for their opening County Championship match of the season against Notts at Trent Bridge starting on Friday.

The 23-year-old all-rounder took 5-16 from 12 overs with five maidens on the first day of the three-day fixture against Leeds-Bradford MCCU at Weetwood in Leeds.

Waite’s performance eclipsed his previous best first-class return of 3-91 in the corresponding Championship game away to Notts last September.

Yorkshire dismissed Leeds-Bradford for 119 after the home team won the toss and then finished the day on 164-3, Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 from 100 balls with nine fours.

Waite, playing only his sixth first-class game, carried on from where he left off after a productive winter playing grade cricket in Sydney, Australia, followed by a strong showing on Yorkshire’s pre-season tour to Potchefstroom in South Africa.

His form is timely given the back injury suffered on that tour by fellow all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who is unlikely to feature at Trent Bridge as the club do not want to risk affecting his recovery.

They have put no timeframe on Bresnan’s return, although the injury is not serious.

“He’s got a little bit of a back niggle,” said first team coach Andrew Gale.

“He probably won’t play on Friday.

“He hasn’t had the build-up the others have had.”

The Leeds-born Waite would be a more-than-handy replacement, although both men played in that corresponding game at Notts last year.

Yorkshire have no need to force Bresnan back into action sooner than he is ready due to an abundance of pace bowling resources at their disposal.

After new South African signing Duanne Olivier took the first wicket yesterday, bowling opening batsman Taylor Cornall with the final delivery of the 12th over with the total on 36, his 400th first-class wicket on his 97th appearance, Waite assumed centre stage.

The next four wickets were all his as the students – who lost to Derbyshire last week – were pegged back by some penetrative bowling.

Oliver Batchelor was caught behind and Josh Haynes pinned lbw as the students moved to a lunchtime score of 85-3 from 33 overs.

Waite then took two wickets in an over straight after the interval, bowling Saad Ashraf for 24 and trapping Darren Ironside lbw for a duck.

The students fell to 93-6 when Johnny Read, the former Yorkshire wicketkeeper, was caught by Jack Leaning in the slips off Olivier.

Waite’s fifth wicket arrived when Andrew Neal was caught behind to leave the home team on 102-7.

Ben Coad captured the last three wickets in the space of four balls, captain Angus Dahl caught in the slips by Adam Lyth for the top score of 46, made from 86 balls with seven fours; Josh Holling bowled for a duck, and Joshua Fallows giving another catch to wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall.

Coad finished with 3-21 from 10.5 overs, while Olivier returned 2-38 from 14.

The other bowlers used were Steve Patterson (0-17 from nine overs) and Mat Pilans (0-25 from four).

In reply, Yorkshire lost both openers with the total on 31 in the space of five deliveries, Harry Brook caught behind and Lyth lbw.

Kohler-Cadmore and Gary Ballance then levelled the scores with a third-wicket partnership of 88, ended when Ballance departed for 39 from 49 balls with seven boundaries.

Kohler-Cadmore, who finished last season in splendid form, has started this one well too.

The powerful right-hander reached his fifty from 72 balls with eight fours and finished the day with a seventh first-class century well within his range.

With him at the other end was Leaning, with whom he added an unbroken 45 for the fourth-wicket to leave the visiting side firmly on top.

Leaning closed on 20 not out from 55 balls with two fours.