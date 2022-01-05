Ashes 4th Test, day one: England finally show fighting spirit

Got him: England's Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner. Pictures: Jason O'Brien/PA

Desperate to conjure a face-saving comeback at the Sydney Cricket Ground after losing the urn following three one-sided matches, the tourists fought hard for an even position on a day where the real battle was against the elements.

Broad marked his recall to the side by dismissing old rival Warner for the 13th time in between showers, more than any other bowler.

But Australia were on the verge of controlling matters once again, reaching an impressive 111-1 before England rallied late on.

Gone: James Anderson dismisses Australia's Marcus Harris.

James Anderson forced the issue, ending Marcus Harris’s diligent stay, before Mark Wood’s pace powered through the defences of the world’s No 1 batter Marnus Labuschagne to make it 126-3 at stumps.

Just 46.5 overs had been possible in the opening stanza of the New Year Test, but for the first time in the series England left the field with a genuine foothold in the game.