In a remarkable claim in Rafiq’s new book, It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism, the former spin bowler said that they disagreed on the best way forward before the mass dismissals that cost the club millions of pounds in compensation payouts.

Patel was heavily criticised for abruptly clearing out the coaching and backroom staff en masse on December 3, 2021 after Rafiq’s allegations of bullying and racism, with Kunwar Bansil, the lead physiotherapist who was among those sacked, telling The Times that Patel acted “without consultation or communication” and never asked him about his own experiences as a British Asian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rafiq had demanded “a total clearout” himself during an interview on Sky television on November 17, 2021, the day after his first appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, after it emerged that 14 staff members - Bansil included - had written to the previous board on October 14 to warn of the former England U19 captain’s “one-man mission to bring down the club”.

Azeem Rafiq and Lord Patel together during the Headingley Test in 2022. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

After Patel was parachuted in as chair on November 5, 2021, he met Rafiq two days later at the Holiday Inn in Dodsworth, Barnsley.

Of that meeting, with Patel abruptly settling Rafiq’s employment tribunal claim with a six-figure payout and without a non-disclosure agreement, Rafiq said that the new chair had wanted to familiarise himself with the facts before taking further action.

“Lord Patel and I ended up speaking for nearly six hours,” writes Rafiq.

“But, to be honest, I disagreed with most of what he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Kamlesh Patel at his first press conference as Yorkshire chair at Headingley in November 2021. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images.

“He said that he would go through the evidence himself and make sure everything was done properly.

“He thought that process would take approximately six months, after which he would ensure the right people were held accountable.

“I didn’t agree with that approach, but we talked everything through and built up a level of respect.