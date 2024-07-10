Beth Langston makes dream return for Northern Diamonds after injury nightmare
Prior to yesterday, Langston had only played once for the Diamonds since the end of July 2022 a ruptured ACL (knee) and resulting complications.
However, she took 6-24 at Clifton Park to put the skids under the Sunrisers, who were bowled out for 109 inside 31 overs to pave the way for a home victory.
The Diamonds slipped to 32-4 when chasing, but Australian Erin Burns sealed the win with an unbeaten 35.
“I’m just happy to be back on the park with everyone,” said Langston. “It’s been tough going the last couple of years watching. But I’m just glad I could get back and contribute to a win.
“It’s been pretty tough, but I just love playing cricket. It’s about doing all you can to get back on the pitch. If there was a chance to keep playing, I was going to take it.
“They were quite favourable conditions for seam bowling. It was swinging for a lot longer than it usually does, which was nice.
"I was just trying to put it in the right areas and let the pitch and ball do the work. Luckily, it worked out.”
Diamonds leap-frogg their fellow contenders into second place in the table with a seventh win in nine to all but seal a semi-final place with five games still to play.