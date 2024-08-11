Bradford & Bingley dent Jer Lane title hopes to leave New Farnley and Woodlands on a collision course

A FEW weeks ago there was talk as to whether Bradford & Bingley might retain their Priestley Cup crown but be relegated in the same season.

It is still a real possibility that Bingley might win the Bradford Premier League’s main cup for the second season in a row against Woodlands next Sunday, but demotion talk has lessened after the Wagon Laners produced the shock result of the day in the Premier Division on Saturday.

They dismissed title hopefuls Jer Lane for 147, with off-spinner Reece Cockshott taking 5-35 and left-arm spinner Bradley Reeve 2-28.

Then it was over to reliable opener Jacob Slator (38), who put on 76 for the first wicket with Joe Pyrah (37) before the hosts were seen to a seven-wicket victory by overseas player Louren Steenkamp (38no).

In a spin: Gurman Randhawa of New Farnley took five wickets to help his side to victory and keep them in title contention. (Picture: Steve Riding)

That defeat not only delivered what was possibly a terminal blow to Jer’s title ambitions, but also lifted Bingley out of a demotion berth, putting Farsley there instead.

Spinners did the trick for hosts New Farnley as well, with Gurman Randhawa (4-28) and Adam Ahmed (3-14) helping to dismiss Farsley for 130, despite 53 from the admirable Joe Pocklington. New Farnley then won by six wickets, with skipper Alex Lilley finishing on 38 not out as they kept the pressure on leaders Woodlands.

Bingley also climbed above Cleckheaton, who were on the wrong end of a convincing defeat against Woodlands at Moorend, with Sam Frankland (126, including 15 fours and three sixes) and Tim Jackson (58), against his old club, putting on 170 for the first wicket.

Liam Collins (54) and Muhammad Bilal (45) kept up the momentum in their 337-7 and, despite 98 from overseas Yousaf Baber, Cleckheaton could only reply with 250-7.

Although Woodlands still have to face fifth-placed Townville, it seems increasingly likely that the title will be decided by the clash between Woodlands and New Farnley on the final day of the season (September 7) at Lawns Lane. Woodlands have 268 points and New Farnley 259, while Jer (245) are now under threat for third place by Methley (239), who won by one wicket at Townville.

Ben Waite was the key figure for Methley, taking 3-52 and scoring 29 not out, including hitting a four from the third ball of the final over to seal victory.

Elsewhere, Pudsey Congs finally won at the 17th attempt, and did it in style as Yohan Mendis (84no) and captain Richard Jubb (52) put on 139 for the third wicket as they triumphed by six wickets against Ossett. It was some consolation for Congs, who have lost all six of their close matches this season and are now 53 points behind Farsley.

Another notable victory was Undercliffe’s 10-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence as Calum Fletcher (6-27), Zeeshan Qasim (3-29), Oliver Hardaker (51no) and Danish Hussain (49no) came to the fore.

Clifton Alliance and Castleford continue to set the pace in Yorkshire Premier League North.

Visitors Scarborough rallied from 50-7 to make 166-9 at Clifton, Jack Heartshorne taking 4-36, and then keeper Joe Thompson and Sam Grant both scored 21 not out as the hosts won by five wickets after Edward Wade’s 53.

Chesney Hughes (105) and captain Calum Rowe (69) put on 151 for the second wicket as Cas made 235-5 at Sheriff Hutton Bridge. Spinners Eddie Morrison (3-38) and David Wainwright (4-41) then restricted the home side to 180.

Hull Zingari made 239-7 at home to struggling Stamford Bridge before Zingari skipper Nathan Johnson added to his 40 by taking 4-28 in a key 51-run triumph.

The top four in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League all won, but second-placed Tickhill were tested the most after visitors Barnsley made 235-9, keeper Owen Smith (89) featuring in partnerships of 73 with Jacob Cumming (39), 83 with Sheryaar Ali (50) and 55 with Ali Jahangir (37) before collapsing from 228-3.

Tickhill were then indebted to Minod Bhanuka (70), captain James Stuart (58), keeper Jordan Lowe (39) and Imran Khan (22no) as they recovered from 41-4 to win by three wickets with an over to spare.

Mayank Mishra (5-38) and Tom Keast (90no) helped leaders Cleethorpes to a nine-wicket victory at Sheffield Collegiate, while Sijomon Joseph (4-32) and Jawad Akhtar (40 and 3-58) gave Wakefield Thornes a 22-run edge at Shiregreen.

Captain James Dobson (75) led from the front as Doncaster Town, who are fourth, won by eight wickets at Elsecar, while Treeton breathed new life into their survival bid with a seven-wicket success at Appleby Frodingham, courtesy of Charles Bourne (5-29) and Ben Birtles (3-27).

While only one point separates the top three in the Huddersfield League Premiership, with Scholes and Moorlands on 63 points and Hoylandswaine on 62, Almondbury Wesleyan boosted their hopes of staying up with a seven-wicket win over doomed Broad Oak, Josh Hoyle taking 6-61.

Just five points are now between second-from-bottom Skelmanthorpe (41), Wesleyan (43), Shepley (44) and Golcar (46).

Otley’s lead in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division is 47 points after nearest rivals Saltaire lost by four wickets at home to Pool, but there was more drama at the bottom.

Steeton returned to Bilton, six days after their Waddilove Cup defeat there to Horsforth Hall Park, and won a fourth successive league match to climb out of a relegation berth, despite a 20-point deduction for disciplinary misdemeanours.

Michael Rawlins hit 103 not out for stranded Bilton in their 213-7, but Steeton’s overseas player Tremaine Dowrich replied with 109 not out, adding 164 unbroken with No 3 Ben Hemsley, who made 62 not out to add to his 3-36.