‘Clean Slate’ as Yorkshire CCC secure new sponsor from India

Clean Slate Studioz (Clean Slate for short) has become principal partner across YCCC and the Northern Diamonds women’s team.

The arrangement will see the pavilion renamed the Clean Slate Pavilion, the company’s branding on the outside of the East Stand, its name on the official playing shirt and training wear of the Northern Diamonds and pitch branding for all non-televised games that are streamed.

A general view of Emerald Headingley with the Carnegie pavillion (Picture: SWPix.com)

Clean Slate - “the world’s only female-forward, female-first original content streaming platform”, set to launch globally next year - is believed to be the first Indian business with significant naming rights at a UK sporting venue.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, the Yorkshire chairman, believes that the tie-up is an important step forward as the club seeks to move on from recent events.

“This new partnership, with a vibrant Indian brand that knows how to entertain diverse communities, is an exciting step for Yorkshire,” he said.

“Our proud club has a great future, welcoming everyone into our ground and this game, and our new partners are champions of inclusivity, diversity and equity.

Yorkshire's Carnegie Pavillion at Headingley. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We are excited to have this new and ground-breaking partnership and to see the commitment to the women’s game.

“As this relationship develops, it will bring further opportunities to our members, our communities and our teams and we are excited and energised by having Clean Slate alongside us.”

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, echoed Lord Patel’s comments.

“Headingley has always been a ground like no other and we welcome Clean Slate into our home,” said Gough.

“As a proud Yorkshire captain and an England international, I’ve seen and felt first-hand the incredible atmosphere in our ground.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing how the creativity, experience and values that Clean Slate bring can take us forward, on and off the pitch, from the first day of this season.”

Karnesh Ssharma, the Clean Slate founder, said that his company was attracted to Yorkshire’s vision.

Clean Slate’s stated aim is to challenge global gender stereotypes by placing and promoting female actors, directors and producers.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Yorkshire and to be the first Indian company to have their name prominently featured within a UK sports ground,” said Ssharma.

“Clean Slate puts inclusivity and diversity at the fore of its entertainment roster, and we truly believe that our entertainment vision and values align with that of Yorkshire County Cricket Club moving forward.

“Our ambition is to help make the Headingley venue a beacon for equality and inclusivity in Yorkshire and the sport in general.