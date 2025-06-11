DAWID MALAN will not miss any of Yorkshire CCC’s T20 Blast Group games in order to take part in a 10-over competition in the Cayman Islands, the club have confirmed.

Malan has joined the Max60 event in the Caribbean which runs from July 16-23. It was originally understood that the club’s T20 captain would miss the T20 Roses clash against Lancashire at Headingley on July 17, as well as the final group match away to Leicestershire the following day.

But a club spokesman confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Malan would not now be flying out until July 19, meaning he will be available for the Vikings’ entire group schedule.

Yorkshire appointed 37-year-old Malan as their T20 captain for the 2025 campaign as part of their desire to end a sequence of 23 years without a white-ball trophy.

LEADING MAN: Yorkshire Vikings' T20 Blast Dawid Malan hits out on his way to 88 in Sunday's win against Leicestershire at Headingley - his team's first of the group phase. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

They started this season’s tournament with three straight losses – equalling their worst start to a Blast campaign – before registering their first win against Leicestershire at Headingley on Sunday.

They will look to continue that form at Trent Bridge against Nottinghamshire on Wednesday evening.

The T20 Blast quarter-finals take place between September 3-6 – should Yorkshire make it that far – with finals day, which incorporates both semi-finals and the final on the same day, staged on Saturday, September 13.

News of Malan’s participation in the tournament initially produced angry reaction among some Yorkshire supporters on social media - with some lamenting the “sorry state” of the game - although the change to his travel plans will go some way to easing their frustrations.

It’s not yet known which team Malan will feature for in the Max60, but this year will see eight franchises compete – Boca Raton Trailblazers; Detroit Falcons; Vegas Vikings; Caribbean Tigers; Cayman Bay Stingrays; Florida Lions; Grand Cayman Jaguars and Miami Marvels.