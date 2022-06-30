Finlay Bean breaks Yorkshire CCC batting record with quadruple century

The 20-year-old left-hander had already broken the national record for the highest Second XI Championship score on Wednesday evening.
And today he moved into realms known only to such luminaries as the great Brian Lara as he chalked up his fourth hundred of the match against Nottinghamshire at the Lady Bay Sports Ground.
Bean was finally dismissed for 441 from 518 balls with 52 fours and three sixes, which left Yorkshire 796-6 as they replied to Nottinghamshire’s first innings 534 on the final day of a run-filled fixture.
The York Cricket Club product is not under contract at Yorkshire, having previously played for the club through the various age groups, the Academy and in second XI cricket.
Despite being offered an Academy deal, Bean left Headingley at the end of the 2020 season and, after some impressive displays for York in the last two seasons, he has earned another chance with the county at second-team level.
He has certainly taken it in this innings, which eclipsed Marcus Trescothick’s national record of 322 for Somerset 25 years ago.
Bean, who resumed this morning on 365, also sailed past Richard Blakey’s Yorkshire second team record of 273 not out at Northamptonshire in 1986.
Tom Smith, the Yorkshire second team coach, said: “Finlay’s batted brilliantly. It’s not just his skill that’s been impressive, it’s his concentration levels as well.
“Second-team cricket is about creating opportunities, and someone like Finlay has taken his in this game.”