Glamorgan v Yorkshire CCC, day 4 - Yorkshire go top despite frustrating draw

Got him: Harry Brook traps Dan Douthwaite for a duck. Picture: John Heald

Persistent rain prevented a positive result in the LV=Insurance County Championship match between Glamorgan and Yorkshire in Cardiff with only 13 overs possible on the final day, but there was enough time for Kiran Carlson to continue his impressive season with a fourth fifty of this campaign.

The match was set up for an exciting finish at the close of day three with Glamorgan 27 runs in front with seven first innings wickets in hand. The weather meant that the players only made it into the middle at 4:15pm and Glamorgan successfully saw out a tricky session to secure the draw.

It was a frustrating experience in the hours before they started with the sun shining just long enough for some hope to emerge only for the rain to reappear to send the groundsmen back to their hut.

Centre stage: Wicketkeeper Harry Duke takes to the field to make his Yorkshire debut v Glamorgan. Picture: John Heald

A brilliant 99 from England captain Joe Root on day three had given Yorkshire hope of pushing for a win but first rain and then Carlson prevented that from happening. Carlson finished the day on 88 not out with Glamorgan 164 for four

When play did get started Yorkshire were convinced they had David Lloyd caught in the slips in the first over but it was off his thigh pad rather than his bat. As it was, they had Lloyd without adding to his overnight score when he was trapped lbw by Ben Coad. That was the only wicket to fall before the players shook hands.

Carlson has been Glamorgan’s most consistent batsman in this Championship campaign, and his runs meant that any chances of a Yorkshire win evaporated. Such was Carlson’s brilliance given more time Glamorgan could have set up a win of their own. Carlson now has four fifties and two hundreds this season as his potential has begun to be realised.

The draw gives Yorkshire 12 points, sending them to the top of Group 3 of the Championship, five points ahead of Lancashire who did not play in this round of matches.

Andrew Gale, Yorkshire CCC coach, said: “I felt it was one that got away really, at 27 for three this morning I felt it was a game that was there to be won. I am sure Glamorgan would have fought back, but I think we were in the box seat. But it has been a frustrating week in Wales.”

On his side’s lack of first innings runs, Gale replied: “Answers on a postcard. We’ve spoken about it, we talk about it, we talk about starting the game well, we talk about batting well in the first innings, putting a price on your wicket. Two guys caught on the fence, one caught at square leg, soft dismissals.

“We’ve got to improve that if we want to be seriously challenging for trophies this year in this format, we need to bat better first innings.

“We show a lot of character to get back in the game, and I am not saying that were a 400 or 500 pitch, but when you bowl a team out for 150 if you can get to 50 for one, 50 for two and just sting out the game then it puts you in a good position.