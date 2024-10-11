Hot Yorkshire CCC prospect pens first deal
Akhtar, who made 111 against Lancashire and 106 against Middlesex, is a versatile batsman and off-spinner from Wakefield.
He captained the Academy team that won the U18 County One-Day Cup last month, scoring 69 in a 36-run victory against Middlesex at Kibworth.
Akhtar has worked his way up through the Yorkshire age-group system, plays for Wakefield Thornes CC and is a graduate of the Yorkshire Cricket College; he is the third player to progress from the Academy to the professional staff since June, after batsman Noah Kelly and fast bowler Alex Wade.
James Martin, Yorkshire’s head of performance pathway, said: “It’s always a special moment to see a player receive their first professional contract, especially to someone who has come through our own pathway system.
“He can bat in a variety of positions within the order; similar to this, he can bowl his off-spin in different phases of the game and captained our U18s in the County Cup. The way he’s led from the front is a real credit to him.
“Jawad is making good progress and can play all three formats. Whether it’s multi-day, one-day or T20 cricket, he’s so well-rounded. He’d fit into any of those three and be able to contribute with bat, ball and in the field.”
A starred future seemingly awaits, Martin adding: “Jawad is a cricketer who has come through our pathway since the age of U10 and has earned his reward for all his hard work with this contract.
“But it’s also a huge credit to his family, his wider support network, the Yorkshire Cricket College, Wakefield Thornes and all of our coaches who have played their part in his development.”
